Nicolas Cage movies can be a quality gamble, but as an actor, he always delivers. In “Pig”, he’s found his best role in years. It’s also the kind of enjoyable independent film experience that makes this movie reviewer’s heart happy and could end up being the breakout word of mouth film of the year, if people actually return to the theater soon.
We first encounter Cage (Rob) as a nameless hermit in the woods of Oregon living alone with his truffle-hunting pig occupying most of his time. His only human interaction comes once a week when a young, ambitious Portland exotic food supplier (Alex Wolff of “Hereditary” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” as Amir) comes to trade for his coveted truffles.
When that pig is suddenly stolen in the dead of the night, we begin to learn what both Rob and Amir are made of. They embark on an adventure involving the best restaurants in Portland, an underground fight club and finally, the redemption of more than one hungry heart.
Once upon a time, Rob had three loves in his life: his pig, his wife and food, but nearly lost them all. Amir is trying to recreate the love he used to receive from his family with his ambition around exotic food supply.
“Pig” is ultimately a foodie movie (like “Chef” or “Babbette’s Feast”) and there are many scenes where Rob plays the role of a kind of food shaman, lovingly reminding us how well-crafted food makes us feel and how a dining experience can actually be healing. While searching for the missing pig together, Rob and Amir discover their mutual food obsession can be used to fill more than just the holes in their stomachs, culminating in the recreation of a pivotal meal in all their lives.
Cage manages to simultaneously look menacing and unwashed while displaying the tender, careful hands of a chef in scene after luscious scene. Wolff is his perfect foil and their buddy banter keeps the mood light. Adam Arkin has an inspired cameo toward the end of the film, providing an Easter egg that “Northern Exposure” fans like myself will appreciate.
The writers and director of “Pig” don’t have a very long resume, but I feel fortunate to be able to say I was there when they produced the film that started it all for them, because “Pig” will.
