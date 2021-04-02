MOVIE REVIEW: Time to head for the exit

Michelle Pfeiffer (“Dangerous Liaisons," “Hairspray”) plays an Auntie Mame style, aging New York socialite in “French Exit”, only sadder and less likeable. The story is slow and the overall (comic?) timing is off, but Pfeiffer is as watchable as ever, commanding every scene and all of our attention, even if we don’t like her as perhaps we should.
Only the author of the book, Patrick DeWitt, on which this film is based knows for sure, but since he also wrote “The Sisters Brothers” of all things, I’m not sure that gives us any clues.
We meet Frances Price as she is told her once considerable fortune has been depleted through an extravagant lifestyle that went on long after she was told it should stop. The fact is, she simply expected her money to outlive her, but now that it hasn’t, she creates a new plan to sell what she can, move to Paris and turn it into a self fulfilling prophecy.
On this wild ride, she takes her son, Lucas Hedges (who really needs to stop accompanying older women on boat trips, though “Let Them All Talk” was a more worthy undertaking), and gathers a motley menagerie of loveable sidekicks along the way, despite her overt disdain for what seems like all humanity. At times, it's not even clear why her son even likes her.
Throw in a clairvoyant (Danielle MacDonald of “Dumplin” and “Patti Cakes," who usually lights up a screen but is completely wasted here) and some cat reincarnation and it sounds like the recipe for a real farce. In fact, I’m sure it was a charming script and I can see how the quirky characters might have leapt off the page, but this director, Azazel Jacobs, did nothing to bring them to life, much like his uneven “The Lovers” from
2017. Luckily, the score is fabulous, executed by Nicholas DeWitt, the writer's brother, remarkably as a first time music director and even Pfeiffer’s fabulous hair overcompensates nicely.
With obvious comparisons to the recent and equally flat “Blithe Spirit," “French Exit” simply never finds its tone. There are occasional giggles, but more often befuddlement, as the audience struggles to know how to react to scene after scene. A "French exit" is a slang term for "leaving an engagement or situation without warning or without saying goodbye," which is probably how you will feel when walking out of the theater.
