The rich culture and society created in “Black Panther” is back in all its glory in “Wakanda Forever”, even without its titular leader, the appropriately cinematically mourned Chadwick Boseman.

The 3D societies in this series are epic on the scale of “Dune” or “Avatar” and go well beyond all other superhero and even all other Marvel films. It doesn’t hurt that the cast in the series assembles the highest caliber BIPOC actors all in one place. Angela Bassett may garner her second Oscar nomination for this sequel in this film critic’s opinion, or in the very least, her arms will.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

