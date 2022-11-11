The rich culture and society created in “Black Panther” is back in all its glory in “Wakanda Forever”, even without its titular leader, the appropriately cinematically mourned Chadwick Boseman.
The 3D societies in this series are epic on the scale of “Dune” or “Avatar” and go well beyond all other superhero and even all other Marvel films. It doesn’t hurt that the cast in the series assembles the highest caliber BIPOC actors all in one place. Angela Bassett may garner her second Oscar nomination for this sequel in this film critic’s opinion, or in the very least, her arms will.
Speaking of which, the incredible female warriors (Lupito Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel) and leaders (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett) from the first film are back as well, and perhaps, even more integral to this second story than the first.
In the wake of the Black Panther’s death, a global battle for Vibranium has broken out and seen as a bunch of vulnerable women without their protector, the Wakandans are on constant defense while still dealing with the emotional aftermath themselves.
Shuri and Ramonda are at constant odds over which should prevail: science or faith, tradition or progress, vengeance or honor. Shuri thinks old-world fables are at fault for her brother’s death since she was unable to recreate the heart shaped herb to bring him back and seethes with anger she wants to unleash on the world.
Ramonda just wants to keep what’s left of her family alive. When their mourning is interrupted by a new threat that comes from the ocean like underwater Wakandans, demanding they must join forces against the surface world or die, Shuri must learn the hard lessons that only truly broken people can be great leaders and a blend of tech and ancestry is actually what’s needed to protect her people.
Along the way, we are introduced to several new characters in the Black Panther universe. We immediately get the feeling they will not being going away anytime soon, including Tenoch Huerta as Namor, leader of a long lost Mayan tribe that disappeared into the ocean hundreds of years ago only to resurface to avenge all enslaved peoples; Dominique Thorne as Riri, a girl genius to rival Shuri (and Ironman) herself; and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss thrown in for a bit of much needed levity in a role who’s motivation isn’t immediately apparent.
Overall, “Wakanda” doesn’t feel like a sequel and goes beyond anything you may have been imagining. Yes, the Black Panther returns, so those rumors can be confirmed, but it feels completely organic and the how is never as important as the why anyway.
Unlike many other Marvel franchises, I welcome a third installment of this series as I expect it to be more than just a derivative money-making scheme and the theme of facing your fears and loss rather than having it destroy you and everyone you love is one I can get behind.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.