MOVIE REVIEW: Watts shows mother's desperation in film

A day that starts like any other day for Amy (Naomi Watts of “Mulholland Drive” and “The Impossible”), getting her reluctant kids off to school and herself off for a run in such a scenic forested area, that when accompanied by Amy’s chosen workout soundtrack is more like a relaxing Enya video than the spiral of desperation it soon becomes.
As portrayed by Watts, Amy is clearly a caring mother, balancing self care with car trouble, family issues and work requests, like so many of us. What’s different than some is that Amy is also recently widowed and trying to help her teenage son who is still struggling with the loss.
Amy is momming hard, even as she jogs away from home one morning, taking calls from work even though it’s her day off, from family and friends checking in with her on the anniversary of her husband’s fatal car accident, arranging repairs to her home and her car, all while trying to have a moment of zen to replenish her own resiliency - and she’ll need it over the next “Desperate Hour."
What follows takes place almost entirely in isolation on Amy’s side of the phone as she attempts to reach her destination on foot. This may be triggering for parents and students.
Amy’s relatively peaceful morning is suddenly disturbed by a school shooting. She first sees police cars blazing past her, then receives an alert on her phone about her children's school district on lockdown.
She’s able to reach her daughter’s elementary school and confirm the incident isn’t there and that her daughter is safe, though scared. She quickly networks with other moms and finds out there is an active shooter at her son’s high school with numerous injuries and at least one fatality. With her mom adrenaline pumping, she turns her attention to finding out if her son stayed in bed this morning or actually got himself to school.
Communications are jammed, parents and cars are all themselves headed to the school only to find police lines and traffic jams, stranding Amy on her morning run. Like the experienced multitasker she is, she tries every angle to gather information as she now takes the trail toward the high school, at this point, an hour away by foot.
She plots the most direct path, through creeks and brush, tripping over logs and eventually limping along the way. She speeds up and slows down based on what she's hearing from 911, the police, fellow parents and even a few short calls involving her son and the shooter himself as her son goes heart wrenchingly from suspect to hostage before Amy can arrive, helpless.
My heart was racing with and for Amy as I imagined what I would do in her situation, and with the little resources she had at hand. Of course, we’d all like to think we’re resourceful and strong, that our motherly love would drive us on through the pain, doubt and fear to simply get to our child, but no one really knows until we’re tested.
Watts is compelling to watch despite the fact that she is the only one on screen 95% of the film, unlike other recent films with a similar conceit like Jake Gyllenhaal in 2021’s “The Guilty," in which we watch a 911 dispatcher on the phone 95% of the time. I don’t know anyone who seeks out school shooting movies to watch, but if you can stomach it, this one is guaranteed to draw you in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.