Disney ups the animation ante once again with “Raya and the Last Dragon." The sets are realistic, the storyline is contemporary and the lead character actually has acting skills - observable gestures and facial nuances that had me taking notes on her “performance” instead of just her dialog or well-placed pixels. “Raya” is also a welcome story of hope and coming together in the face of (until recently) unimaginable tragedy.
Kumandra is the ancient Southeast Asian homeland of Raya, Princess of Heart, one of five klans of Kumandra (also including Fang, Talon, Spine and Tail to complete the dragon imagery) torn apart hundreds of years ago by individual human greed. Kumandra had been a wondrous place where dragons, magic and humans lived symbiotically until each klan tried to take all the power for themselves. The result was a shattered magical gemstone and the banishment of dragons entirely, replaced with an evil nothingness called the Druun roaming the countryside turning all peoples to stone.
In the face of this new dark, sinister force, Raya takes it upon herself to go on a quest for the missing pieces of the gem and bring back dragons and magic to the land to restore peace for all. Hers is also a journey back to trusting people, especially those from different klans, something with tangible application to our own world today. In Kumandra, it turns out working together across klans is just as essential as gems and dragons.
“Raya” is full of intricate animated fight sequences that rival anything seen in the recent live action “Mulan." Also notable is that the “bad guys” aren’t “guys” at all, with Raya’s main rival being another young woman and many of the klan leaders female as well. To reach the younger set, the Gen Z dialect chosen for our young heroes is a bit grating and unexpected, but will probably just add to the appeal of the film however. Even Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians," “The Farewell”) retains her customary level of slang as Sisu, Raya’s dragon companion for the journey. As a side note, I think Sisu’s fabulous princess party of a head of hair could have solved the war all by itself and I want my hairdresser to get to work on that immediately.
In contrast, “Raya” also contains perhaps the saddest Disney scene I've ever seen, nearly rising to “Sophie’s Choice” levels. Amidst all the beautiful dragons, precocious babies and cute animals, there is plenty of painful beauty sprinkled throughout this magical tale. Whether it’s losing a loved one, personal betrayal or making sacrifices for her perceived enemies, Raya teaches us the difficult lesson that it takes us all, that we are all part of the same dragon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.