“Burial” is largely a slow paced, low-budget World War II story sandwiched between two modern bookends of an all too brief, well-acted, compelling thriller," says Red Vine Reviewer Simonie Wilson.

“Burial” is largely a slow paced, low-budget World War II story sandwiched between two modern bookends of an all too brief, well-acted, compelling thriller.

What makes the intro and coda so good is an kick butt old lady played by an equally kick butt actress — Harriet Walter (“Sense and Sensibility," “Succession”). Walter replaced Diana Rigg who died before production and after the much better “Last Night in Soho," a similar role in some ways.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer

