“Burial” is largely a slow paced, low-budget World War II story sandwiched between two modern bookends of an all too brief, well-acted, compelling thriller.
What makes the intro and coda so good is an kick butt old lady played by an equally kick butt actress — Harriet Walter (“Sense and Sensibility," “Succession”). Walter replaced Diana Rigg who died before production and after the much better “Last Night in Soho," a similar role in some ways.
Her character tells the retroactive tale that spans the majority of the film, as she was the leader of the unique secret mission to escort Hitler’s remains to Russia so Stalin could see for himself that his wounds were self-inflicted when the war was winding down.
Largely unremarkable but earnest actors along with an inexperienced writer/director proceed to actually make that story boring. However, it turns out Walter’s character was a kick butt young woman, too, and scenes with Charlotte Vega, a doppelganger for Florence Pugh (“Midsommar," “Black Widow”), are at least somewhat watchable.
Harry Potter’s Draco actor Tom Felton also continues to refurbish his reputation as a bad guy adequately in “Burial” as a Polish man with a secret of his own: German heritage. He definitely redeems himself in a scene where he punches Hitler’s dead body, but wouldn't you punch his dead body, too?
Jews, Russians, Poles and men and women of the countryside all come together to help deliver the body and ensure at least Vega’s character survives the trip. Members of each of those groups also battle each other while Germans are hot on their heels, resulting in some of the most lo-fi special effects explosions I’ve seen in a feature film.
All of this would have simply remained dull and barely watchable until the inexplicable sudden addition of rumors and impersonations of werewolves and the use of a mysterious hallucinogenic powder. These elements added nothing and were completely superfluous to the film. Luckily, we return in the end to modern day and Dame Harriet Walter and the thrilling conclusion we had hoped to get earlier.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
