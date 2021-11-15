KEARNEY – Well-known comedic children’s performer Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove will give a free, Christmas concert for families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the historic Mt. Gilead Church site, 15918 Plattsburg Road, Kearney.
Cosgrove’s nine family albums have earned critical acclaim and a collection of national parenting awards, including eight Parents’ Choice Awards.
His first self-published book, “Everybody Gets Stinky Feet,” is a collection of essays written for grown-fans from his years as a parenting columnist for The Kansas City Star.
Learn more at jimcosgrove.com.
