KEARNEY — After being on hiatus due to the pandemic, music is returning to the stage in Kearney’s Lions Park, this time on a new bandstand that was part of the remodeling of the park this year.
Kearney Enrichment Council, which oversees Firehouse Community Center that is located in front of Lions Park off Jefferson Street in downtown Kearney, will bring the Music in the Park concert series to the park starting Friday, July 30. All concerts are free and start at 6 p.m. and run until around dusk. Eventgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting.
The concert lineup is:
• July 30 – Sass Money, a classic variety band;
• Aug. 6 - Oasis, a group that plays a variety of hits from across musical genres;
• Aug. 13 – Groove Pilots, playing a selection of classic rock hits;
• Aug. 20 – Tracy Allison Band, playing country and other classics; and
• Sept. 3 – Michael Neal Band, performing their own brand of country.
For more details, visit the Kearney Firehouse Community Center Facebook page’s event listings @firehousecommunitycenter.
