Musicians, singers sought for Make Music Liberty June 21

LIBERTY — As spring is officially here according to the calendar and community events are starting to take place, communities are also making plans for their summer events.
On June 21, Liberty will join more than 1,000 cities worldwide as we mark the beginning of summer with Make Music Liberty, a citywide festival of music.
Musicians and singers are invited to take part in the festivities to help show off the area's local talent and join the public celebration. The event is open to all ages, all genres of music and all levels of musical ability, so whether you’re in a band, a solo artist, a child, a senior, a saxophonist or a drummer, there’s a spot to perform!
Performances start at 10 a.m. and run through 8 p.m.
Participating venues are located all around Liberty. The Historic Downtown Business District would be a good place to start. Throughout the day, visitors can hear music being performed on a sidewalk, a residential porch, in a parking lot, in one of Liberty’s city parks, at a public place of business, or wherever people feel like playing or listening, as the city comes together in a celebration of music and community.
How to Sign Up: Make Music Liberty invites musicians and host locations to register to participate online at www.liberty.makemusicday.org. If you participated in this event last year, click “Login” in the top right corner. If you are new to Make Music Liberty, click “Create Account." After you log in, venues and performers can search for and select each other during the registration and "matching" process.
Make Music Liberty is sponsored and coordinated by the Liberty Arts Commission to encourage and support interest in the musical arts. The program is funded by the Transient Guest Tax. For more information about the event, go to www.makemusicliberty.org or e-mail info@makemusicliberty.org.
