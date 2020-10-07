SMITHVILLE — With hundreds attending last month’s Nehemiah Festival, David Lin said it went off without a hitch, despite coronavirus concerns.
“I think we did well,” he said. “We had another event earlier in the year in downtown Smithville called Christian Family Day where we tested some of our strategies.”
Lin said festival organizers weren’t able to have some of the children’s activities they are used to having at the festival and the petting zoo ended up being canceled, but there was still fun to be had.
The festival included multiple days of Christian bands performing on multiple stages in addition to camping at Smith’s Fork Park near Smithville Lake. This year’s event also included a host of safety precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“One thing we did was created a bullet list of expectations that we handed out and put on our website,” Lin said. “We asked people to social distance.”
Lin said anyone who wanted to wear a mask was welcome to, but because the environment was so spread out and outdoors, festival organizers did not require them.
“All campers, all vendors, all artists, all volunteers signed a COVID acknowledgment and acceptance of responsibility waiver that basically spelled all that out,” he said.
Signs reminding eventgoers, vendors and performers about social distancing were posted all around the festival grounds as well as displayed on a LED screen, Lin said.
As for microphones, Lin said some performers did have to share, but they were wiped down between sets. The stages, being shared spaces, were each equipped with ozone generators, he added, to keep the shared air filtered as well.
To be sure the campground had spaces for roughly 300 attendees and allow for physical distancing, Lin said he evaluated it beforehand.
“What we’re trying to do at the event is share the gospel of Jesus,” he said. “We had (seven) people make the decisions to follow Christ that stepped aside that Sunday morning (for baptism). ... We follow the science, we stayed within the guidelines of the county and state and just kind of started from the beginning. ... I think we did well.”
