SMITHVILLE — Nehemiah Festival at Smithville Lake's Smith's Fork Park is pushing forward, inviting all those interested in Christian music and fellowship to join for a weekend of performances beginning Friday to Sunday, Sept. 18 to 20.
With social distancing practices in place, this Christian music and camping festival will draw 50 bands to four stages in the park, located at 1601 Highway DD. The event also includes a disc golf tournament, petting zoo and vendors, states the event website.
For more event details, visit nehemiahfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.