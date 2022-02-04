LIBERTY — This week, the Liberty Community Center and Liberty City Hall welcomed two new artists to the Liberty Arts Commission exhibit spaces.
Atrium Gallery at Liberty City Hall
Susan Ferguson holds two academic degrees in English (B.A. and M.A.). She worked for more than 40 years in agriculture, journalism, writing, editing, marketing and teaching before pursuing a visually creative path. During a hiatus from traditional employment, Ferguson discovered a passion for weaving. She is a recipient of the 2021 Rocket Relief Emergency Grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation, Spencer Museum of Art and Charlotte Street Foundation; and she received ArtsKC Regional Arts Council Inspiration Grants in 2018 and 2019.
Art Gallery at the Liberty Community Center
Kirk Cummins said that, "Pen and ink drawing is my way of relaxing. The subject of my drawing is spontaneous, without premeditation, in the sense that it simply 'happens' and 'evolves' as I draw." Cummins said that Pointillism, a technique of neo-impressionist drawing using tiny dots, intrigues him so he incorporates it into many of his drawings.
These artists will remain on display through the end of March.
