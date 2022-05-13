LIBERTY — As Liberty's art scene continues to grow, local artist and business owner Shawn Garland with The Artisan Market has created Art on the Side, a one-day festival. The festival will take place June 11 in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 118 N. Main St. in Liberty.
Garland is hoping to garner more artists to participate in the event. There are 50 spaces for artists with 20 open spots remaining, she said.
"It's a juried show," she explained. "We have fine artists as well as makers. The makers are those who are fiber artists, wood and metal workers, ... the one big ask in all of this is that the works are original pieces."
Artist applications are due June 1 and can be found at libertyartisanmarket.com. There are also four sponsored spaces for emerging artists, Garland said.
"These folks are first-time art show participants," she said. "They may be 18 or 66. The idea is to give four new artists a little boost."
Emerging artists should submit images of their artwork and requests to be considered to shawn@libertyartisanmarket.com by due May 24.
The one-day festival starts early at 8 a.m. to coincide partly with the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market.
Along with artworks to browse, there will be live music and art demonstrations including paint pouring and tie-dying. The day ends at 7 p.m.
