Jennifer Lawrence portrays a 32-year-old failure to launch loser and manizer in "No Hard Feelings," in what I assume was an effort to flip the script on what so many men have played in similar roles for decades. Initial scenes do set up a bit of a role reversal, but we soon learn via racist, sexist and homophobic jokes that the film is actually full of the lowest form of humor and really just perpetuating stereotypes and misogyny.

If there is irony in that, the audience I saw it with missed that subtlety, instead laughing like it's suddenly OK to make offensive jokes again. I mean, if JLaw is doing it, it must be OK, right?

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

