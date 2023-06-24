Jennifer Lawrence portrays a 32-year-old failure to launch loser and manizer in "No Hard Feelings," in what I assume was an effort to flip the script on what so many men have played in similar roles for decades. Initial scenes do set up a bit of a role reversal, but we soon learn via racist, sexist and homophobic jokes that the film is actually full of the lowest form of humor and really just perpetuating stereotypes and misogyny.
If there is irony in that, the audience I saw it with missed that subtlety, instead laughing like it's suddenly OK to make offensive jokes again. I mean, if JLaw is doing it, it must be OK, right?
Lawrence is a bartender and Uber driver on Long Island who spends most of her time complaining about the rich NYC vacationers who summer there that she depends on to keep from losing her house. This summer, taxes have increased beyond her ability to pay, especially as her car is repossessed. In a weak moment, Lawrence answers a Craigslist ad to "date" a 19-year-old boy in exchange for a car. That word is in quotes on purpose, because they do mean sex, just as you suspect, but they're not coy about it at all. This also leads to inappropriate sex worker jokes.
Though Lawrence proves herself to be completely repugnant, a predictable plot unfolds where the two become close, partly because both of their parents messed them up, though in opposite ways. They even end up staging their own do-over prom night in an effort to create the perfect atmosphere to "do it." Prom goes badly, as they all do, but they learn something about themselves in the process despite all the obstacles — nothing new here.
Along the way, "No Hard Feelings" crosses the line multiple times, something I hate in so many other popular comedies like trying to make rape funny in "Pulp Fiction" or laughing about you-know-what in Cameron Diaz's hair in "There's Something About Mary." What disturbs me most is that I will probably be in the minority opinion based on the amount of open, completely comfortable LOLs around me. This film wants to be "Mystic Pizza," but ends up being more like "America Pie" (or "Porkys" if you're of a certain age) and I guess some people liked those.
It's really too bad, because I like Gene Stupnitsky as a director — "Good Boys" and "The Office." However, I should have prepared myself for writer Stupnitsky — "Bad Teacher" and "Year One."
On a side note, middle-aged Matthew Broderick looks good with long hair as the young man in question's helicopter father.
Is Lawrence just trying to prove she can do straight comedy? If nothing else, her full frontal nudity in a grotesque, extended beach fight scene will make people go to the theaters once word of mouth gets around.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
