For the sixth time in its 55-year history, the Kansas City Film Critics Circle was deadlocked in its Best Film category. At this year’s James Loutzenhiser Awards, “Nomadland” by Chloé Zao and “Promising Young Woman” by Emerald Fennell ended up sharing the group’s top honor.
“Nomadland” also received awards in the Best Director and Adapted Screenplay categories, while “Promising Young Woman” won Best Actress and Original Screenplay. They were the only films to win multiple awards.
The KCFCC, the second oldest professional film critic organization in the United States, was founded in 1966 by the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser, who served as the group’s president for over 30 years. Loutzenhiser once served as film critic for Townsend Communications. Townsend Communications included the former Dispatch-Tribune in Clay and Platte counties, which was purchased in the early 2000s along with the Courier-Tribune by News-Press & Gazette Co..
Below is a complete list of winners from the 55th annual awards.
BEST FILM: “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman”
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zao, “Nomadland”
BEST ACTOR: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
BEST ACTRESS: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Youn Yuh-Jung, “Minari”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Promising Young Woman”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Nomadland”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “The Vast of Night”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Wolfwalkers”
BEST FOREIGN FILM: “Another Round” – Denmark
BEST DOCUMENTARY: “The Dissident”
VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY/HORROR FILM: “The Invisible Man”
TOM POE AWARD FOR BEST LGBT FILM: “Kajillionaire”
