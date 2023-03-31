Public nominations for Missouri’s next Poet Laureate are open through Monday, April 3.
The Missouri Poet Laureate program began in 2008 to foster the art of poetry, encourage literacy and learning, and encourage the reading and writing of poetry across the state, according to a state press release.
The Missouri Poet Laureate enriches Missourians’ lives by fostering the art of poetry statewide through public appearances, readings, workshops and digital and social media. The Missouri Arts Council, a division of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, facilitates the Missouri Poet Laureate program.
Starting July 1, the Missouri Poet Laureate will serve a two-year term. Poets must be Missouri residents and at least 25 years old as of July 1. All nominations are welcome, including nominations by poets themselves. Full details about how to nominate are on the Missouri Arts Council’s website, www.missouriartscouncil.org.
The Missouri Poet Laureate Committee, composed of Missourians from across the state, will review all nominations and then recommend finalists to Gov. Mike Parson for his final decision. The poet laureate will be announced on July 1.
Current Missouri Poet Laureate Maryfrances Wagner of Independence is a teacher, community arts leader and author of 10 collections of poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.