Northland library system hosts virtual art classes

Mid-Continent Public Library will host its first-ever virtual Access Art, an annual, all-day program offering art instruction and appreciation for all ages beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
This year’s program will be live-streamed on the library system’s MCPL360 Facebook page. Descriptions for each of the classes during the day and supply lists can be found on the MCPL website at mymcpl.org/events/access-art.
Below is the complete schedule of virtual classes:
9:00 a.m. – Young Rembrandts: Draw a Patterned Cat
Attendees will draw a patterned cat. Each participant will need paper, a pencil, an eraser and markers or crayons. Class is for those ages 6 and up.
10:30 a.m. – Kansas City Art Institute: Adult Beginning Drawing
The Kansas City Art Institute will host a drawing class for adults. Each participant will need paper, pencils and erasers.
12:00 p.m. – Kansas City Art Institute: Teen Ready-Made Jewelry
The art institute will host an art class for teens to make jewelry.
1:30 p.m. – Charlie Mylie: Something for You Book Reading
Author and illustrator Charlie Mylie will read his debut picture book, "Something for You." Event is for all ages.
3:00 p.m. – An Afternoon with Amado Espinoza
Musician and instrument-maker Amado Espinoza will treat attendees to a fusion of Bolivian folk traditions and his personal musical stylings. Event is for all ages.
