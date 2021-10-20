Looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween? Cities across the Northland offer a slew of events for young and old ghouls and goblins alike. The following is a list of events available in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
Kearney
Oct. 24
Ziggy’s General Store, located at 26017 Missouri Highway RA in Kearney near Watkins Mill State Park, will host a free, trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Bring your little ghosts and goblins for this fun family event,” states a release.
Organizers expect hundreds of children and families so parking attendants will be on hand to help direct traffic.
Another trunk or treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kearney West Shopping Center parking lot by Stables Grill near Missouri Highway 92 and Interstate 35.
“The businesses in the Kearney West Shopping Center along with the Kansas City Northland Jeepers are hosting a trunk or treat for the community,” states an event release. “Stop by for treats and look for the best decorated Jeep.”
For more details, search “Trunk or Treat Stables Grill” on Facebook.
Oct. 29
On Friday, Oct. 29, Kearney Enrichment Council and Firehouse Community Center will host the annual Halloween Blast from 4 to 6 p.m. located in and around Lions Park in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Kearney.
The free event includes trunk-or-treating, hot dogs, crafts, games, a photo booth and costume contest.
MariMack Golf Complex, 525 S. Marimack Drive, will hold its second annual Night Golf Halloween event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event includes a costume contest with category winners awarded for couples, glow, men, ladies and best overall. There will be hole prizes as well. The event is a two-person scramble and requires registration.
For fees and more details, search “2nd Annual Halloween Night Golf” on Facebook.
Oct. 30
On Saturday, Oct. 30, Kearney Farmers & Artisan Market will host a Halloween Market from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kearney School District Administration parking lot, located at the corner of Missouri Highways 33 and 92.
There will be live music, trick-or-treating, a food truck and more.
For more details, visit {a href=”http://%20facebook.com/kearneyfarmersmarket/” target=”_blank”}facebook.com/kearneyfarmersmarket/.
Oct. 31
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, Kearney Enrichment Council and Firehouse Community Center will host Witch Way: A Haunted Walk from 7 to 11 p.m. in Mack Porter Park, located near the Kearney School District bus facility off Highway 33.
“This event has an age requirement of 14-plus due to graphic content. All participants must be 14-plus to be able to walk the event. We will also have a waiver to sign as participants arrive. To save time, we will send you an email including the waiver if you want to bring it to the event completed,” states an event details release.
For ticket purchase information and other details, visit @downtownkearneymo on Facebook or search “Witch Way — Haunted Walk” on eventbrite.com.
Liberty
Oct. 21
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road in Liberty, for trick-or treat trivia, a fundraiser for the Clay County Museum and Historical Society. There will be prizes, refreshments and a raffle for a vintage radio. Costumes are welcome. Tickets will be sold at the event.
At Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, naturalists are again offering the Walk of 100 jack-o’-lanterns. Attendees can walk the trails by moon- and Jack-o’-lantern light. Ticket price includes a pre-packaged treat bag, craft and chance to see an owl.
The walk starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 24. Costumes aren’t required, but visitors should wear shoes that are comfortable to walk in. All proceeds benefit the nature sanctuary.
For more details or to buy tickets, visit {a href=”http://naturesanctuary.com/special-halloween.html#location1” target=”_blank”}naturesanctuary.com/special-halloween.html#location1.
Corbin Mill, 131 S. Water St., will offer the Monster Mash between 5- 7 p.m. There will be Halloween fun and treats.
Oct. 24
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, FastKick Martial Arts in Liberty, 106 Forrest Ave., will offer a trunk or treat. Stops will be physically spaced out, plus there will be board breaking and other fun for kids. Everything will take place outside in the parking lot. The event is free and open to the whole community. For more information, call 781-3800 or email info@FastKickTKD.com.
Oct. 31
Second Baptist Church of Liberty is holding a trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Lightburne parking lot located at the corner of Lightburne and Franklin streets. Volunteers and guests are welcome to wear masks.
Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.’s Trick or Treat Downtown returns this year, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Participating businesses will be lined up outside their downtown Liberty storefronts to hand out candy. Masks are encouraged due to the close proximity of participating children and business owners.
Smithville
Oct. 23
Smithville’s Haunted Campground will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Smith Fork’s Campground, located near the Smithville Lake Dam at 1601 Missouri Highway DD.
“Campers will fill up the campground, decorate tents and recreational vehicles to become a scarily fun trick-or-treat village,” states a release.
The event usually draws around 1,000 children and their parents. There is a costume contest and various campers and vendors will set up photo stations and games.
Oct. 30
There will be music bingo starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the American Legion post in Smithville, 2607 Highway 92.
The night of bingo is a fundraiser to benefit the 2022 Smithville Lake Festival. Entry fee includes three cards. Additional cards are available for purchase. There will also be a costume contest, raffle and silent auction.
For more information, call 532-8115.
