The Northland Symphony Orchestra will be joined by several guest musicians for "An Evening of Opera" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, Kansas City North.
The concert will feature singers from William Jewell College's Graduate Artist Diploma Program: Jacob Desett, Ellie Brown, Leanna Crenshaw, Nysio Poulakos, Rachel Barg and Louis Tiemann.
The concerts are free to attend. The concert will also be livestreamed on the Northland Symphony Facebook page.
Per the venue, masks are required of everyone in attendance, regardless of vaccination status.
