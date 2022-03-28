The next Northland Symphony Orchestra performance will be at 3 p.m., April 3 at North Kansas City High School, 620 E. 23rd Avenue, North Kansas City. The orchestra will be performing Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9 and Beethoven's Egmont Overture.
The orchestra will also be joined by the winner of the Young Artists Competition, Mary So. So, 15, is a home-educated high school junior with the So South Academy. She has been playing violin since she was two and currently studies under Joseph Kaminsky. Winning the Northland Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition is not her first major award. She hopes to one day study at the Curtis Institute of Music and to compete in the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists.
The Northland Symphony Orchestra concerts are free.
