KEARNEY — Thanks to partnerships between Kearney Parks and Recreation, Firehouse Community Center, Kearney Enrichment Council and a list of businesses and nonprofits, Oktoberfest in Kearney will return for 2021 bigger and better than ever.
For years, the festival was geared more toward adults and known for a day of listening to polka music, eating German cuisine and drinking German beer at Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park.
This year, organizers wanted something more geared toward families, with more community events, foods and visibility.
As a result, the party has moved from Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33 to throughout downtown Saturday, Oct. 2.
The city party will include three beer gardens; two stages of a variety of live music including the polka stylings of the Brian McCarty Band; a car show; a memorial keg tapping; petting zoo; designated driver stations; charity fundraisers; family activities; a children’s carnival; keg toss, stein-holding, barmaid, brat-eating, Little Mr. and Miss, cornhole, pie-eating and keg-rolling competitions; and plenty of German and other foods and drinks.
“We really wanted to make it bigger and better and still include the Jim Bach family, who we named the event after when we started all those years ago,” said Parks Director Eric Marshall. “We’ve got a lot of different groups involved and nonprofits involved. … It’s going to be a big, fun family event throughout the day and then more for the adults later on in the afternoon.”
The revamped event kicks off with farmers and artisan market offerings at 8 a.m. Saturday in Lions Park, located in the 100 block of Jefferson Street. Starting at 10 a.m. in the park, there will be family activities, a contest for best dressed dog, axe throwing, live music on the Lions Park stage and food offerings from a host of area vendors.
The party continues along Washington Street with the Nelson Home Group main stage area and in Old Church Plaza.
For a complete list of events, times and to sign up for competitions, visit kearneyfirehouse.org/Oktoberfest.
