Olivia Colman luminous in this 'Empire of Light'

Micheal Ward and Olivia Colman play two people who connect in the film, "Empire of Light."

 Submitted Photo

"Empire of Light" is the antidote to all of the loud ensemble cast Hollywood films thrust upon us this year. It's the perfect, quiet film about sitting in a movie theater for you to sit in a movie theater yourself and awaken your love of film and humanity.

It illuminates the subtleties of the human condition when it comes to mental health, racism and loneliness, all told in the sweet story of a group of cinema workers in England in the 1980s and their daily struggles.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

