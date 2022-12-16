"Empire of Light" is the antidote to all of the loud ensemble cast Hollywood films thrust upon us this year. It's the perfect, quiet film about sitting in a movie theater for you to sit in a movie theater yourself and awaken your love of film and humanity.
It illuminates the subtleties of the human condition when it comes to mental health, racism and loneliness, all told in the sweet story of a group of cinema workers in England in the 1980s and their daily struggles.
The illustrious Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Father") effortlessly handles the highs and lows of what would have been termed manic depression at the time without succumbing to exploitative extremes of other films tackling the same subject. In "Empire" and the sure hands of Director Sam Mendes ("1917," "American Beauty"), Olivia's character, Hilary is a three-dimensional woman with good days and bad days, loves, needs and interests just like anyone else.
Hilary's particular openness to new things and her tendency to find beauty all around her lead to an unexpected coupling with the newest employee at the Empire cinema. He is much younger and of a different race, which may be cause for just a few stares these days, but in 1980s England, Skinheads and Neo-Nazis were taking hold and making things uncomfortable.
Hilary and Stephen, played by actor Micheal Ward, are more friends than lovers and each is broken in their own way. That doesn't mean they can't support each other to strive for something better. For Stephen, that is battling the relentless bullying and racism he encounters and getting into university. For Hilary, it's finding balance in life, standing up for herself and allowing joy in through the beauty of movies.
They both learn how quickly something beautiful can turn ugly, represented in one scene when a large parade of bikers passes by the large front windows of the cinema. For a moment, the entire crew is immobilized in awe, only to suddenly realize the Skinheads are marching behind them en masse, vandalizing as they go. This special film doesn't get as depressing as it could, but it definitely gets to you as all of the ugliness in life is handled with sweetness and honesty.
"Empire" is also a total homage to film and theaters without being heavy- handed and self-gratifying. The theater itself represents the age and decay that will eventually befall all of us, but also the grand artistry and charm of our own lives.
It utilizes snippets and titles of the movies that would have been playing at the time to great effect both on us and on Hilary. Who can resist "Chariots of Fire" or "Being There?" Not I.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.