LIBERTY — While the temperatures and humidity of the Midwest resemble a tropical island, the kids participating in Corbin Kids Company’s production of “Once on This Island Jr.” are further cementing that feel with this musical set in the French Antilles in the Caribbean.
Caden Barner, a rising freshman at Liberty North High, plays competitive baseball and for him, acting and musicals are his diversions. He plays lead male character, Daniel Beauxhomme.
“Overall, this is my 15th theatrical show,” Barner said. “Daniel is one of the characters who really is only a bit older than I am now. He’s super indecisive and not the brightest, but he loves a girl.”
This show marks his third summer camp performance.
“I can relate to him some because he is dealing with an arranged marriage and wants something more,” he said. “He is seeking his escape as I am as well.”
Abby Harper, a rising junior at Kearney High, plays a villager. She has been part of Corbin Kids Company since third grade.
“These people are my second family,” she explained. “It’s a great break in the middle of summer. Putting together a show in two weeks is amazing.”
Grace Fisher, a rising junior at Liberty High, plays Asaka, the goddess of the Earth.
“She is a free spirit,” Fisher said. “There are four gods that preside over the action and she is the most laid back of them all. She likes to sing with frogs and birds.”
Fisher is another CKC veteran, beginning her participation in shows in 2013.
Renn Groves, a soon-to-be eighth-grader at Heritage Middle School, plays a gossip as well as one of the Grand Hommes, a wealthy member of the upper class portion of the island.
“Creating a character is a chance to use my imagination,” she said. “I picture my main character as someone who doesn’t know what to do with their money.”
Groves has been in three CKC camps and 15 theatrical shows all together.
The foursome shared their views on Maggie Thomas, the creator and director of Corbin Kids Company.
“Maggie is strict, but connects with the cast and there’s the fun,” Groves said.
Fisher said school theater can be stressful, but Thomas creates the right environment for her.
“There’s a lot of positive energy and a great balance here,” Fisher said. “We come with all different levels of experience, but the show comes together.”
For Groves, she sees many of her campers as peers who have found their spot.
“Many of us find our place in theater,” she said.
For Thomas, last year was hard on her as well as those long-time campers. It was supposed to mark a decade of camp, but COVID halted that.
“So technically we are in our 11th year, but 10th year performing,” she said. “And beyond my children, this camp is what I’m most proud of. Theater has always been a safe place. It broke my heart not to have the summer camp last year.”
Thomas said she sees theater camp as a chance to gain more confidence and continue building their passion.
“This is a beautiful show will such lovely music,” she said. “It’s not one of the musicals that is well known.”
