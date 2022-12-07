Pancakes with Santa Dec. 10 in Kearney Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the community can have pancakes with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kearney Senior Center, 600 N. Jefferson St. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Members of the community can have pancakes with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kearney Senior Center, 600 N. Jefferson St.There will also be photo opportunities with St. Nick. Suggested donations are $3 per child and $10 per family with donations benefiting the senior center’s programming for older adults. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kearney Senior Center Christmas Events In Kearney × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty North clobbers Washington in first round of home tourney Smithville Parks seeks Holiday Lights Contest participants Heritage Holiday Mart Dec. 10 Smithville wrestling begins season on positive note Kearney falls to St. Joseph Central on Monday My life has been shaped by tragedy, says Charlize Theron Dwyane Wade admits fatherhood is 'hard' Lily Collins can't wait to work with Charlie McDowell Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExcelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomySix teens injured in single-vehicle accidentKC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal actionLawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70Smithville board selects new superintendentLiberty's Wendy's now openBobcat bites Liberty womanUPDATE: 16-year-old runaway located safeSearch for missing man continues 9 months after disappearanceRolling road closures to impact county Thursday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.