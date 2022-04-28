CLAY COUNTY — The Parade of Hearts public art experience sweeping across the Kansas City metro prominently features Northland communities, bringing in visitors from around the region.
What started in March with hundreds of hearts being placed in photogenic locations to encourage unity, tourism, and involvement in the arts and to raise funds for community organizations has grown in a virtual experience with an app showcasing each heart, an interactive map to all heart locations and details on what the region has to offer. Northland communities like Kearney, Liberty and Smithville are taking these efforts to heart and adding events like artist meet and greets to their community calendar offerings.
Kearney open house
The Kearney Historic Museum, the site of Kearney’s heart at the corner of Washington Street and Missouri Highway 33, will bring its heart artist, Lisa Healey, to a museum open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Healey will give a presentation at 4 p.m. about the inspiration for her heart, titled “Kansas City in Film.” The heart includes iconic Kansas City landmarks on a roll of film.
Kearney Alderman Gerri Spencer, who oversees the historic museum, said she was excited to have a parade heart at the museum and that it furthers the city’s goal of creating a downtown destination that includes public art. Other public art on display includes the nearby walkway featuring designs from local students.
“It’s a wonderful thing that our city gets to be a part of. It helps us showcase what we those of us that live here already know, and that is we have a great community here in Kearney and other great communities here in the Northland,” said Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue.
Liberty Community Development Director Jeanine Thill said like Kearney, Liberty is excited to be part of the parade.
“It’s a feel-good thing that helps encourage people to get out and explore our area and art. We are happy to be part of it,” she said.
Liberty is one of the Northland’s biggest supporters of public art, with Liberty Arts Commission and a slew of public art locations that include murals along public buildings, bronze statues of great Americans from history and a rotating sculpture program.
Encouraging involvement in arts
Johnny Joslin works as the experience director for Evenergy, but for the Parade of Hearts, he describes himself as the grandfather to the artists.
“I like to work with artists,” he explained. “I found it an incredible experience to have them come together as a collective of creative minds. Several of those who created hearts do not identify themselves as artists. They wanted to be part of this because they just love art and this city.”
Joslin said the idea for Parade of Hearts came about during the pandemic when the eventual plan was to bring people together.
“We also wanted to make sure the parade entries weren’t just placed downtown either,” he said.
His responsibility has been overseeing many of the hearts’ placements including in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
In front of Liberty City Hall’s fountain on Kansas Street is artist Dee Hartman’s “KC Strong.” It was created “to be inclusive of all the counties around Kansas City to show community and togetherness,” states a release about the work.
“We wanted ‘KC Strong’ to represent that tight-knit bond that makes the Kansas City region what it is. We want people for every county to come and visit the Hearts, and on this one, they can point out where they are from,” the release reads. “… Even though there are county lines separating us, we are one community, we are KC strong!”
Smithville has artist Jessica Lester’s “In Reflection” on display. She attended the installation of her creation between the two large trees that front Courtyard Park off Main Street.
The piece features more than 6,500 mirror tiles that took her more than 60 hours of work.
“I saw a call for artists and I am a freelance graphic artist and photographer, but I thought I had an idea or two to try,” she said. “I have never done sculpture, but as I was looking at the small disco ball in my office, I thought about light refraction and what would attract people.”
Lester said she is pleased with the location.
“I chose to participate because I see a growing art scene in the metro area,” she explained. “I wanted to be a part of this.”
