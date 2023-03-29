Piano teacher hopes to inspire students of all ages

LIBERTY — Dr. Olivia Zimmermann continues to add students to her piano instruction program at her studio, which opened in Liberty a year ago at 2 Westowne Drive. Currently, Zimmermann has students ranging in age from 3 to 74.
The studio space features a baby grand piano and an upright as well as tablature lines on a whiteboard for further instruction.
Swiss-American pianist Zimmermann’s parents were in musical theater and met in a ballet studio in Austin, Texas. Her performance pedigree is strong with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a master's from Northwestern University in Chicago and doctorate from the University of Kansas. She has also been a Fulbright scholar, studying at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland. There, she researched folk music influences on Sibelius’ piano music under the tutelage of Erik T. Tawaststjerna, whose father was the composer’s personal biographer.
“I see value in teaching. It’s become my passion. It’s really not just a job. My mission is to instill a love for music. I love working with growing musicians as they learn to reach their fullest potential,” she said.
Zimmermann said she started teaching in high school and the more she taught, the more love she found being involved in young people’s development. She has taught for more than 23 years now.
“I want to pass on a love of classical music to my students,” she said. “I get to teach amazing music and work with amazing people. I watch their growth.”
Zimmermann started her pianist journey at the age of 6. She is part of a musical family with brothers who play instruments, sing and a sister in musical theater.
“I guess I couldn’t escape it,” she said, laughing. “Teaching piano is that mix of creativity and problem solving. There are the physical requirements to play as well as finding the spirit of the music.”
For all ages, she works with students on how to sit properly at the piano, hold their hands above the keyboard and how to read music.
“I meet them where they are,” she said. “Teaching is very individualized as every person who comes in here is different. Some students are stronger with reading music or playing by ear. I must figure out how to marry the two qualities.”
Personally, Zimmermann enjoys playing J.S. Bach's music because of his textural intricacies.
“It’s complicated and beautiful,” she said. “There is organization, structure and emotional power.”
To capture that emotion, Zimmermann’s students play recitals.
“There are the more formal recitals as well as peer events where the stakes are less,” she said. “Piano is a solitary instrument, but there is a gift in hearing each other play. I enjoy the creativity and I’m so happy when I see my students fly.”
Zimmermann also adjudicates local, regional and national piano events through the Music Teachers National Association. Her students consistently receive awards and recognition in MTNA and Sigma Alpha Iota auditions.
“As the studio grows, I would like to see students playing duets and trios,” she said. “I want to get to 40 students. I have high standards, but delight in their progress. I hope to have as many students as I can. I want to see them enjoy classical music and reach their fullest potential.”
