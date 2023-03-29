Piano teacher hopes to inspire students of all ages

Olivia Zimmermann sits at her piano in her studio space at 2 Westowne Drive, Suite 121, in Liberty.

LIBERTY — Dr. Olivia Zimmermann continues to add students to her piano instruction program at her studio, which opened in Liberty a year ago at 2 Westowne Drive. Currently, Zimmermann has students ranging in age from 3 to 74.

Along with learning how to play the piano, Olivia Zimmermann's students also learn how to read and write music.

The studio space features a baby grand piano and an upright as well as tablature lines on a whiteboard for further instruction.

Here is a portion of a piece played by Dr. Olivia Zimmermann, who teaches piano in Liberty.
Olivia Zimmermann shows her hand position on the piano.
Pianist Olivia Zimmermann's hands are reflected in her piano.

