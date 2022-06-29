In the days leading up to and on the Fourth of July, the night sky above the Northland becomes aglow with colors from red, white and blue fireworks as communities gather to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
While not exhaustive, the following is a list of public community events and firework displays coming in time for the holiday.
Gladstone
Gladstone Fourth of July Celebration 2022
When: 7 p.m. start, Monday, July 4
What: The annual celebration kicks off with a performance by Surburbans KC. There will be a presentation of the Colors by Gladstone VFW Post 10906 and a fireworks display at 9:30.
Where: Oak Grove Park, North 76th Street and Northeast Troost Avenue. Parking will be available at Oak Park High School.
Cost: Free
Kearney
July 3 Fireworks Celebration
When: 5:30 p.m. start, Sunday, July 4
What: The annual celebration kicks off with children’s inflatables and free cotton candy. There will be a free concert featuring rising country star Tate Stevens at 7:30 and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating and be parked by 9 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Where: Kearney Amphitheater, located in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33 north of downtown Kearney.
Cost: Free
Liberty
Liberty Fest
When: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3
What: Starting at 6 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities such as inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and fishing in the ponds. There will also be food trucks and a beer garden. At 8 p.m., the band Lost Wax performs. Fireworks will be shot off around 10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty, 2200 E. Old Missouri Highway 210
Cost: Free
Smithville
Fireworks over Smithville Lake
When: Dusk on Friday, July 1
What: The annual fireworks display for the Smithville Lake area is a partnership with Clay County. Many boaters take to the lake to watch.
Where: Fireworks will be discharged from the dam, 1601 Missouri Highway DD.
Cost: Free
Nellie’s Mini Parade
When: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4
What: The annual parade brings out families and friends to decorate wagons, bikes, strollers and themselves in their best red, white and blue.
Where: Courtyard Park, located off Main Street
Cost: Free
