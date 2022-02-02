SMITHVILLE — With music pumping and the sun shining, those standing on the sandy shore of Little Platte Beach at Smithville Lake Saturday, Jan. 29, let out excited cheers. Excitement for some faded to squeals of slight pain as their bodies were shocked by 34-degree water in the lake.
“I can’t feel my toes,” yelled some. “Ouch, my legs,” yelled others through chattering teeth and shivers. And yet, they trudged on. That’s what you do as a human “polar bear” taking part in the Kansas City area Polar Bear Plunge. You freeze for a reason. That reason is raising tens of thousands of dollars for Special Olympics.
Each year, the annual event sees hundreds sponsored via team fundraising come out to the lake to do a lap in the frigid winter lake temperatures to donate the proceeds to deserving athletes from the Kansas City metro. Families of athletes, athletes, those with special needs and teams from high schools across the Northland take part.
For more than a handful of years, Team Warrior Pride, made up of Smithville High School Student Council members, students and teachers, have participated. This year, the team of Kirk Stock, Lauren Milby, Haley Fredrick, Kathryn Pham, Sydney Foster, Darcy Eastep and Kolby McClain raised $1,700.
Special Olympics is the charity of choice for Missouri student councils, but Pham said the event and charity also hold special meaning for her. She has taken the plunge multiple years.
“It’s also a lot of fun,” said Foster, who took the plunge with Pham last year.
Another school group that came out in droves was Belton. Clad in purple shirts, their team of 30 people raised $13,000. And like Smithville’s Pham, some said the charity holds a special place in their hearts. For one family, that is tied to their son, Devyn Bohn, 11, who has special needs and took the plunge with his dad, David Bohn and family friend Tina Turney.
Other area high schools and public school districts schools out in full force raising funds included Raymore-Peculiar, Staley, William Chrisman and North Kansas City. Colleges like Rockhurst University were also represented. The day also saw many individuals and business teams take part. One of the most prolific plunge teams, KC Super Plungers, has been going above and beyond at the plunge for years. The team, which raised $35,000 this year, spend 24 hours at the plunge, doing a lap in the lake every hour for those 24 hours.
For one member of the Ray-Pec team, the plunge is a can’t miss event that allows you to raise funds for a worthy cause, but also provides a chance to show off Kansas City Chiefs pride. Clad in her Chiefs shirt and cartoon-like foam Chiefs cowboy hat, Cara Hornbeck, was all smiles and videography work as she filmed her group’s plunge into and walk through the lake from her phone.
“I’m a Special Olympics coach at Ray-Pec and love this,” she said as she exited the lake. “It’s great.”
Special Olympians were also on hand at Smithville Lake Saturday, holding towels for plungers and showing their gratitude with dance moves and smiles that stretched from ear to ear.
“I am having fun. I am also celebrating 20 years since my time in high school,” said Olympian Mark Harris II.
