Popcorn in the Park brings out ‘Frozen 2’

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks and Recreation’s Popcorn in the Park will begin around dusk Friday, Aug. 28, at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
The movie night is free and this evening’s selection is “Frozen 2,” the sequel to “Frozen.”
Eventgoers should bring bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
As a precaution, to limit congregating and the potential spread of COVID-19, the recreation department will not have any concessions. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a picnic, but alcohol is not allowed.
