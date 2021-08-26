LIBERTY — While the day looks hot, the evening temperatures are expect to drop Friday, Aug. 27, and one could imagine a tropical breeze blowing through Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road in Liberty, the host location for Popcorn in the Park and the Disney feature, “Moana.”
The community is invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to watch a free movie on the big screen under the stars. Liberty Parks & Recreation will provide popcorn and water. Moviegoers are encouraged to make an evening of it and bring a picnic. Alcohol is not allowed in Liberty’s parks.
The movie is about an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds.
There will be fun and games starting around 6 p.m. The movie starts around 8 p.m. or dusk.
