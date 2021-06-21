LIBERTY — The next Liberty Popcorn in the Park takes place Friday, June 25, in Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road.
Fun and games start at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.
Liberty Parks & Rec will provide popcorn and water. Moviegoers are encouraged to make an evening of it and bring a picnic, lawn chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not allowed in Liberty’s parks.
The movie screened will be "Wonder Woman 1984." It focuses on Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, who lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant and sleek 1980s. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito.
"But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility," states a release.
