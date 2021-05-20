LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks and Recreation Department is again offering free family movies at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. The first movie is “Trolls World Tour,” which begins around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 21.
The movie is about main characters Poppy and Branch discovering six different tribes of trolls devoted to six different kinds of music. The two characters seek to unite the tribes while going on an adventure.
Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. As a precaution to limit congregating and the potential spread of COVID-19, LPR will mark socially distanced circles in the grass for each group to sit in and there will be no concessions. Alcohol is not allowed in Liberty’s parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.