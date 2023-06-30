Prisoners no more

Kate Beckinsale plays a frazzled single mom working several minimum wage jobs, handling a son with epilepsy and a drug addicted ex. Her absentee father played by Brian Cox is being released from prison early due to illness and wants to reconnect.

Catherine Hardwick is an inexplicable director to me. She broke through in 2005 with the bold and groundbreaking "Thirteen," confusingly followed that up with the bubblegum vampire flick, "Twilight" and since then has settled for the occasional TV episode and mediocre cinematic fare like "Miss You Already," "Mafia Mamma" and I'm sorry to say, "Prisoner's Daughter."

I'm sorry to say it because the plot is gritty enough and the acting good enough to make for a compelling film, but it falls short, and the only thing left to blame it on is direction.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

