Prisoners no more

Kate Beckinsale plays a frazzled single mom working several minimum wage jobs, handling a son with epilepsy and a drug addicted ex. Her absentee father played by Brian Cox is being released from prison early due to illness and wants to reconnect.
Catherine Hardwick is an inexplicable director to me. She broke through in 2005 with the bold and groundbreaking "Thirteen," confusingly followed that up with the bubblegum vampire flick, "Twilight" and since then has settled for the occasional TV episode and mediocre cinematic fare like "Miss You Already," "Mafia Mamma" and I'm sorry to say, "Prisoner's Daughter."
I'm sorry to say it because the plot is gritty enough and the acting good enough to make for a compelling film, but it falls short, and the only thing left to blame it on is direction.
Kate Beckinsale is (still so beautiful they have to put dark circles under her eyes to make her look like) a frazzled single mom working several minimum-wage jobs, handling a son with epilepsy and a drug addicted ex (Tyson Ritter of the All American Rejects who also supplies the soundtrack). Unable to keep up with rent and her son's meds, Beckinsale is soon faced with what at the time seems like an impossible choice.
Her own absentee father (Brian Cox of "Succession") is being released from prison early due to illness and wants a chance to reconnect with his estranged daughter and grandson he never knew before he dies. However resistant she is, Beckinsale knows that her father's previous life of crime also means he could afford to pay her rent.
Apparently, Cox got clean and a conscience during his 12 years in prison and the rest of the film is rather unremarkably predictable and a bit rushed. This tale of an ex-boxer and ex-dancer who both made bad choices in their younger days ends with a father's sacrifice and supposedly an end to the cycle of violence. Well played, but nothing new.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
