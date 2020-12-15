Beginning this Wednesday, Dec. 16, open Mid-Continent Public Library branches in Clay County will alter their hours, offering curbside and drive-through services only on the following days and times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed on Sunday, according to a release from the public library system.
The temporary new schedule allows library staff to work in smaller, alternating shifts, mitigating exposure to one another and ultimately decreasing the risk of branch closures. Developed in response to growing staffing challenges related to the pandemic, the new hours will remain in effect until further notice.
“We know this schedule is certainly not ideal, but we also know that closing our branches due to outbreaks is even more inconvenient for our customers,” said MCPL Director and CEO Steven V. Potter. “Right now, we are doing everything we can to balance health and safety with customer service, and we hope these hours will help us do that.”
More details about MCPL’s ongoing precautions and procedures can be found at mymcpl.org/COVID.
