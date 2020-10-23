SMITHVILLE — Smithville's new Porters Ace Hardware, 15700 D U.S. Highway 169, is hosting pumpkin decorating this evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 for children of all ages.
Children age 9 and under will paint while children 10 and older will be permitted to carve.
The cost is $12 per person. Those who have multiple family members participating will pay $12 for the first and $8 per person after that. The fee covers a pumpkin, paint and paint brushes to be used and carving tools to be used.
This will be limited to 15 guests on a first-come first-served basis.
