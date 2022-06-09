LIBERTY — For performers, especially vocalists, the ability to sing may be considered a gift. For JJ Midnight, the ability to sing is a prescription for his health.
Midnight fronts Celebrating Queen, a Queen tribute band coming 8 p.m. Friday, June 10 to Liberty Performing Arts Theatre, 1600 S. Withers Road.
This concert is only the second this year for Midnight as he returns to the sage after a near-fatal traffic accident nearly three years ago. While riding his bicycle through an intersection, he was hit by an SUV and suffered traumatic brain injuries that left many plans for the future uncertain.
Although he lives with the consequences of those injuries on a daily basis, music eases the symptoms.
“It’s because of the music that I pieced it together,” he said. “I’m so blessed and grateful that we have a great band.”
Those blessings spill over into a charity he founded called the Everybody Sings Project, which the June 10 Liberty show is a fundraiser for. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote the health benefits of singing. More information can be found at
“There are deficits that come from the accident, but music is so second nature to me,” he said. “The lyrics are second nature and music eases the other things the accident caused.”
Inspired by Freddie Mercury’s famous vocal warm-up with audience participation, which Midnight has used to improve his singing technique over the years, Midnight created a vocal exercise regimen to strengthen his lungs.
The goal of the Everybody Sings Project is to expand the program globally to promote better breathing and a stronger defense against disease that attacks the lungs. He hopes this will be his legacy long after he leaves the stage.
Celebrating Queen band has performed across the United States and toured extensively in Europe. Their set list includes all the hits, including “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Somebody to Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” but it also features deeper cuts such as “Save Me” and “Stone Called Crazy.”
“I love music more than anything,” he said. “It’s a pure pleasure.”
Tickets for the Liberty show can be purchased at
{a href=”http://lpat.ticketspice.com/celebratingqueen” target=”_blank”}lpat.ticketspice.com/celebratingqueen or by calling the ticket hotline at 429-2677.
