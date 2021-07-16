SMITHVILLE — In September, Smithville’s annual Backyard BBQ Bash will return to downtown Sept. 25. The event includes an amateur barbecue contest, games in Courtyard Park, raffles and a crafters market. Registration for market vendors and contest competitors is open at smithvillechamber.org.
The barbecue contest runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all ages and skill levels. Categories this year consist of smoked queso, burgers, chicken and ribs. The grand champion, highest total score from all categories, will receive $100 cash. First-, second- and third-place winners in each category will receive chamber cash, redeemable at local chamber-member businesses.
A golden pineapple award with $50 cash will also be given to the team with the most team spirit and hospitality.
For more information, visit the chamber website or call 532-0946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.