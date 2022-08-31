KEARNEY — Registrations for events in the annual Jesse James Festival in Kearney are now open.
Parade
Entries for the festival parade are being accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
”There is a western theme for the parade to commemorate 51 years strong in Kearney so let your imagination go wild and creative,” states the event’s webpage.
Categories judged include floats, non-motorized, motorized, equestrian and crowd pleaser.
”Categories with winners in first through third places will be rewarded with ribbons or plaques with the ultimate prize being given with the traveling trophy for the year,” states the site.
The parade, which snakes its way through downtown Kearney, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Learn how to register at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/parade/” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/parade/.
Bill James Classic
Runners who seek to participate in the Bill James Classic 5/10K race and stroll options can register online at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/5k-10k/” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/5k-10k/.
The races will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33.
“This year we have added a 2.09K — 1.3-mile — stroll. We are excited to announce that we have moved the race to a new location also. The race will take place on both the Jesse James Park and Mack Porter Park tails, starting on the Jesse James Park side,” states the race webpage. “This race is a great chance for the whole family to take part in.”
Those who register by Tuesday, Aug. 30 get a T-shirt. Fees are discounted for early registrations complete by midnight Friday, Sept. 5.
Awards will be given to top male and female finishers and in age categories. Those with strollers and walkers are welcome.
For more details, email steph_grimm@hotmail.com.
Arts & Crafts Alley
Those who wish to be vendors in Arts & Crafts Alley can register up to Sept. 14. Hours for booths during the festival will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the park. Vendors must be present both days.
The festival is also accepting vendors for the rodeo weekend. Set up for that event is after 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 10.
Registrations for rodeo vendors will be open through Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Learn more and find registration forms at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/vendor” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/vendor.
BBQ contest
The 34th Annual Jesse James Barbeque Cook-Out will be held during the 51st Annual Jesse James Festival, Sept. 16 and 17, with check in time 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16.
“The contest will again be sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and their judging procedures will be used,” states the festival site. “... The pavilions at the festival grounds will be the site of the cooks meeting at 6 p.m. Friday night and the awards presentation Saturday afternoon.”
The meat selections to be judged are beef brisket, pork ribs, chicken, pork shoulder/Boston butt and new categories ham and pork chops.
“An approximately 5-pound ham and approximately 10- to 12-pound boneless pork for chops will be provided by Red Top Farms at the cooks meeting. Judging will begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 17th.”
Only beef brisket, pork ribs, chicken, pork shoulder/Boston butt will be counted toward grand champion and reserve champion.
Thousands of dollars in prize money will be awarded. Learn more and register at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/bbq/” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/bbq/.
Disc golf
Registration for the disc golf tournament is limited to 72 players, with the event taking place Sept. 17 in the park.
“Registration closes one week before the event in order for us to get all the passes before the event,” states a release. “We ask that you make sure and show up early before they start to close down the park. We will give you a day pass when you show up.
The event is rain or shine and check-in begins at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament. Learn more and register at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/disc-golf” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/disc-golf.
Little Mr. and Miss
Tots and their families wanting to compete in the Little Mr. and Miss contest can sign up through Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration forms and related instructions are online at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/little-miss-mr/” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/little-miss-mr/.
Age ranges are 1 to 2, 3 to 4 and 5 to 7. First and second place in each gender and age range will be awarded. All entrants get something for competing.
The contest will take place at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kearney Feed Store, located off Washington Street.
“All entrants are encouraged and welcome to ride our parade trailer after contest commences. Our parade trailer needs everyone ready to ride by 9:45 a.m.,” states the event webpage.
Sand volleyball
Co-ed teams can register for the festival’s sand volleyball tournament through Saturday. Sept. 3. Games will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the park.
“Captains are responsible for turning in the entire team’s registration forms, fees and waivers,” states the event webpage.
Teams must have a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10. There must be at least two men and two women on each team. Learn more and find registration forms at {a href=”http://jessejamesfestival.com/events/volleyball/” target=”_blank”}jessejamesfestival.com/events/volleyball/.
