Ride ‘em, cowboy!

Borrowing a stick pony from a new friend he met at the Little Mr. and Miss contest during last year’s Jesse James Festival Saturday, Sept. 18, Case Hollon high-tails it out of the Kearney Feed parking lot. Registration for this year’s contest is open.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — Registrations for events in the annual Jesse James Festival in Kearney are now open.

Parade

