Giving her adoring fans a wave is Hannah Douglas, 3.jpg

Giving her adoring fans a wave in a previous Little Miss contest is Hannah Douglas. This year’s Little Miss and Mr. contests as part of Jesse James Festival will be Sept. 16. Registration is open through Sept. 9.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — Registrations for events in the annual Jesse James Festival in Kearney are open. The annual festival will take place this year Sept. 8 and 9 and 15 through 17. For a full rundown of all this year’s fun, be sure to get your copy of the Sept. 7 Courier-Tribune as it includes a special eight-page guide to the festival. The guide will also be available online at MyCourierTribune.com/special_sections/festival_guides.

Parade

