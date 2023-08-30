Giving her adoring fans a wave in a previous Little Miss contest is Hannah Douglas. This year’s Little Miss and Mr. contests as part of Jesse James Festival will be Sept. 16. Registration is open through Sept. 9.
KEARNEY — Registrations for events in the annual Jesse James Festival in Kearney are open. The annual festival will take place this year Sept. 8 and 9 and 15 through 17. For a full rundown of all this year’s fun, be sure to get your copy of the Sept. 7 Courier-Tribune as it includes a special eight-page guide to the festival. The guide will also be available online at MyCourierTribune.com/special_sections/festival_guides.
Parade
Entries for the festival parade are being accepted through Thursday, Aug. 31.
“This year’s parade theme will be ‘traditional fall’ themed. We are excited to see your favorite parts of fall,” states the event’s webpage.
Categories judged include floats, nonmotorized, motorized, equestrian and crowd pleaser.
“Categories with winners in first- through third-places will be rewarded with ribbons or plaques with the ultimate prize being given with the traveling trophy for the year,” states the site.
The races will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33. Fees are discounted for early registrations complete by midnight Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Awards will be given to top male and female finishers and in age categories. Those with strollers and walkers are welcome. For more details, email steph_grimm@hotmail.com.
Arts & Crafts Alley
Those who wish to be vendors in Arts & Crafts Alley during the second weekend of the festival can register up to Sept. 13. Hours for booths during the festival will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the park. Vendors must be present both days.
The 35th Annual Jesse James Barbeque Cook-Out, also the 33rd Annual Show-Me State Championship, will be held during the festival Sept. 15 through 17, with check in time open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
“The contest will again be sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and their judging procedures will be used,” states the festival site. “... The four basic categories are: beef brisket, pork ribs, chicken and pork shoulder/Boston butt. The two ancillary categories are pork chops, and new for this year, fresh brats. Fresh brats and approximately 10- to 12-pound boneless pork for chops will be provided by Red Top Farms at the cooks meeting. Judging will begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 16.”
Only the four basic categories will count toward reserve and grand champion. Thousands of dollars in prize money will be awarded. Learn more and register at jessejamesfestival.com/events/bbq.
Little Mr. and Miss
Tots and their families wanting to compete in the Little Mr. and Miss contest on Sept. 16 can sign up through Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration forms and related instructions are online at jessejamesfestival.com/events/little-miss-mr.
Age ranges are 1 to 2, 3 to 4 and 5 to 7. First and second place in each gender and age range will be awarded. All entrants get something for competing.
The contest will take place at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Kearney Feed Store, located in downtown Kearney off Washington Street.
“All entrants are encouraged and welcome to ride our parade trailer after contest commences. Our parade trailer needs everyone ready to ride by 9:45 a.m.,” states the event webpage.
Mud volleyball
After a multi-year hiatus with sand volleyball in its place, this year marks the return of the mud volleyball tournament to Jesse James Festival. Co-ed teams can register through Sept. 9. Games will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Jesse James Park.
“Captains are responsible for turning in the entire team’s registration forms, fees and waivers,” states the event webpage.
Teams must have a minimum of six players and a maximum of 9. There must be at least two men and two women on each team. Learn more and find registration forms at jessejamesfestival.com/events/volleyball.
