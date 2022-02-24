LIBERTY — On Tuesday, March 1, retired family physician Phil King will attempt to wow crowds with some exercises to explore the capability of the human mind at Corbin Theatre Stage at Garrison School Cultural Center. The show stats at 7 p.m.
Born on a farm near Liberty, King attended public school through 12th grade, then earned a bachelor’s degree from William Jewell. After deployment on a minesweeper in the Pacific, he returned to the Midwest to acquire an MD from Washington University in St. Louis. After 30 years of practice in family medicine, emergency medicine, and radiology, San Diego was home for nearly 10 years of golf and sunshine. His return to Liberty in 2004 allowed him to become re-acquainted with old friends.
Having enjoyed amateur magic since age 7, his concentration has been in the area of mentalism and mindreading for several years.
Tickets are available at corbintheatre.org.
