Riding Center Mayfair May 14

HOLT — Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its second annual Mayfair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14. Mayfair is free, family-friendly event that includes more than 20 vendors selling products at the farm.
“We will also have a food truck, our Goat-o Booth, kids' activities and much more,” states a release.
The riding center, located at 13608 Henson Road in Holt, has a mission to improve the quality of life for persons with special needs through equine-assisted activities and therapies. Learn more by calling (816) 808-1209
