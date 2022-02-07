Riding center seeks vendors for Mayfair

Northland Therapeutic Riding Center seeks vendors and food trucks for their annual Mayfair at their farm in Holt. Mayfair is a fundraiser for the charity that has a mission to improve the quality of life for those with diverse abilities and needs through equine assisted activities.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14. To learn more, contact Shaney Othic at edntrc@gmail.com.
