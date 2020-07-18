Romance GenreCon goes virtual

Kansas City — The weather isn’t the only thing heating up in Kansas City this August. Mid-Continent Public Library’s third-annual Romance GenreCon will be held virtually Aug. 7 and 8 via the Romance GenreCon Facebook page @romancegenrecon.
This free, online festival will feature a variety of presentations led by some of the biggest names in romance, all dedicated to the creation and enjoyment of the top-selling genre, according to a library press release.
“Romance GenreCon is all about celebrating and connecting with fellow fans over a shared passion,” said MCPL’s Amy Fisher, whose team organizes the event. “Although this year’s festival looks a little different, the mission is the same, and we hope all of our regular attendees will join us online for some of these fabulous programs.”
The 2020 Virtual Romance GenreCon will feature some of today’s most popular romance authors, including:
• Beverly Jenkins, award-winning and USA Today bestselling author of historical and contemporary multicultural romance
• Cathy Maxwell, New York Times bestselling author of historical romance
• Deb Marlowe, USA Today bestselling author of historical romance
• Elizabeth Essex, award-winning author of historical romance
• Eloisa James, New York Times bestselling author of historical romance
• Janna MacGregor, Kansas City resident, attorney, and acclaimed author of historical romance
• Julia Quinn, New York Times bestselling author of historical romance; Quinn’s Bridgerton series is currently being adapted as a Netflix series by Shonda Rhimes
• Olivia Waite, acclaimed author of LGBTQ+ historical and paranormal romance
• Vanessa Riley, New York Times bestselling author of multicultural Regency and historical romance
• Virginia Heath, acclaimed author of historical romance
GenreCon will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 with a special online session featuring interviews with James, Jenkins and Quinn. Saturday’s online festivities will kick off at 2:00 p.m. with an introduction by MCPL’s Fisher and author MacGregor, followed by:
• 2:05 p.m. – Historical Cooking with Deb Marlowe
• 3:00 p.m. – Librarians Talking Romance; a Panel of Kansas City librarians, including Kaite Stover of Kansas City Public Library, Beth Atwater of Johnson County Library, Polli Kenn of Lawrence Public Library, and Fisher of Mid-Continent Public Library
• 3:15 p.m. – Author Game Show featuring MacGregor, Heath, Essex and Riley
• 4:15 p.m. – How to Fix a Proper Cup of Tea with Heath
• 4:30 p.m. – Lady KC Reading Salon with Maxwell featuring Heath, Essex, Riley and Waite
Visit mymcpl.org/Romance for more information about this year’s Romance GenreCon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.