SMITHVILLE — Santa will be at Smithville Area Fire Protection District headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 341 Park Drive. Chief Dave Cline said the event will once again be a drive-thru event.
Santa will be on a firetruck greeting visitors. Children drop off letters to Santa and the fire district will provide ornaments to families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.