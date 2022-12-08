featured top story Second Baptist community chorus, band perform Dec. 11 Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Second Baptist Community Chorus & Orchestra featuring Angstrom Brass will celebrate the Christmas season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — The Second Baptist Community Chorus & Orchestra featuring Angstrom Brass will celebrate the Christmas season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission is free. There will be an offering taken as part of the celebrating the arts presentation. The church is located at 300 E. Kansas St. in Liberty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Second Baptist Community Chorus × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty North swimming starts strong Second Baptist community chorus, band perform Dec. 11 Liberty swimming wins first meet The friendly face behind Laster's fierce facemask ‘The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dead aged 84 after years of illness Special Human-Cat Bond May Have Started 10,000 Years Ago ‘The Amazing Race’ Winners Talk Finale & Potential ‘Survivor’ Run Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Team Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExcelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomySix teens injured in single-vehicle accidentKC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal actionLawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70Smithville board selects new superintendentLiberty's Wendy's now openUPDATE: 16-year-old runaway located safeSearch for missing man continues 9 months after disappearanceBobcat bites Liberty womanSteven N. Craven Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.