SMITHVILLE — A Show & Shine car and motorcycle show presented by the Smithville Historical Society and Smithville American Legion post will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 28, in downtown Smithville.
The event is part of the Missouri Bicentennial celebration for 2021 and part of the city’s Hot Summer Nights annual concert series and events listing in August around Courtyard Park, located of Bridge and Main Streets.
Check-in for vehicles will take place starting at 4 p.m. on Main Street.
In addition to the car show, there will be free children’s games and a live concert from Rock Bottom Band.
For more information and to register for the vehicle show, call 678-7368.
