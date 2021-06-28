CLAY COUNTY — In the days leading up to and on the Fourth of July, the night sky above the Northland becomes aglow with colors from red, white and blue fireworks as communities gather to celebrate the nation's birthday. While not exhaustive, the following is a list of many community events and firework displays coming in time for the holiday.
Gladstone
Sounds on the Square Concert Series with Silver Bullet & Petty Thieves
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 2
What: Summer concert series continues with performances from Kansas City’s most respected Bob Seger tribute band, Silver Bullet KC; and the area’s best Tom Petty tribute band, Petty Thieves. Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages allowed, but coolers subject to search.
Where: Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St., Gladstone
Cost: Free, but adult beverages will be available for purchase as outside alcoholic beverages prohibited
Gladstone Fireworks Celebration
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4
What: A preconcert kicks things off followed with by performance from Jillian Riscoe and The Suburbans, presentation of the Colors and fireworks at dusk. Parking available at Oak Park High School.
Where: Oak Grove Park, 7600 N. Troost Ave., Gladstone
Cost: Free
Kansas City
Kansas City Zoo’s Red, White & Zoo
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4
What: Animals at zoo will be receiving special patriotic enrichment to celebrate. Coloring sheets and crayons will be available in the lobby near a themed backdrop. If guests take a patriotic photo and post it to social media tagging the Zoo they could win a zoo-themed prize pack.
Where: 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City
Cost: Daily admission price
Kearney
Free Frozen Treats
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2
What: Frozen treats from Ice Ice Baby will be given out at First Missouri Bank ahead of the city’s fireworks display.
Where: 455 S. Sam Barr Drive, Kearney
Cost: Free
Kearney Fireworks Celebration with Noe Palma
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 2
What: Concert featuring regional country artist Now Palma starts at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Event also includes inflatable air toys for children until 8:30 p.m. Free cotton candy will be given out at the amphitheater and playground. Vehicles in park for fireworks display should be parked by 9 p.m.
Where: Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33, Kearney
Cost: Free, but concessions available for purchase
Liberty
Liberty Fest
When: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3
What: Liberty and Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce present an evening of family fun and fireworks. Live music from 8 to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210, Liberty
Cost: Free, but concessions available for purchase
North Kansas City
Friday in the Park
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2
What: The Blue and Gray Brass Brigade will bring patriotic music to Friday in the Park.
Where: North Kansas City's Festival Pavilion in Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive
Cost: Free and open to the public
Smithville
Nellie’s Mini Parade
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3
What: A chance for children and their families to decorate and show off their wagons, bikes, strollers and/or selves in honor of Fourth of July. All participants will receive a treat. Winners in a variety of categories will receive prizes.
Where: Courtyard Park, Bridge and Main streets in downtown Smithville
Cost: Free
Smithville Fireworks at the Lake
When: 7 to 10 p.m. July 4
What: Fireworks over the water of Smithville Lake
Where: 1600 block of Missouri Highway DD, Smithville
Cost: Free
