SMITHVILLE —The Smithville American Legion Community Band is again offering summer season with concerts in conjunction with the Farmers and Makers Market around Courtyard Park in downtown Smithville. The first concert was Wednesday, June 2. Concerts will also be the following three Wednesdays. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Heather Pickett will again lead the band in summertime favorites. Pickett conducts the Kansas City American Legion Band and has led the band to several awards.
“We’re fortunate to have Heather direct our band again this year and it’s our good fortune to have a community of business women and men who provide support. I also wish to thank the city of Smithville for providing a great performance space for the band,” Band Commander Dewayne Knott said.
The concerts are free, informal and open to the public. Anyone who would like to join the band is welcome to call Knott at 868-5343.
