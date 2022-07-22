SMITHVILLE — The BBQ Bash is returning to Smithville this fall and needs sponsors and judges. The chamber-sponsored amateur grilling contest will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 24 in downtown Smithville.
Categories for participants this year are shrimp, burgers with all the fixings, chicken legs or thighs and ribs.
The day will also feature a cornhole tournament and vintage and makers market.
To be a sponsor, visit smithvillechamber.org, select the event from the list of chamber events and click on the sponsorship form link. The page also includes a link to register as a team for the event.
If interested in being a judge for the contest, email director@smithvillechamber.org.
