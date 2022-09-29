Earning the highest points total of all teams and winning Grand Champion of this year’s BBQ Bash in Smithville is team Jonesing for BBQ. They won a trophy and $100 cash for the top prize. The team also placed and won prizes in categories for ribs and chicken.
Submitted photo/Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Golden Pineapple Award, given to the team with the most hospitality and team spirit, was awarded to Booty Meats. The team brought pirate flair.
Submitted photo/Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce
SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets.
The following is a list of category winners in the barbecue contest. The Golden Pineapple Award, given to the team with the most hospitality and team spirit, was awarded to Booty Meats. The Grand Champion winner was Jonesing for BBQ.
