SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets.

The following is a list of category winners in the barbecue contest. The Golden Pineapple Award, given to the team with the most hospitality and team spirit, was awarded to Booty Meats. The Grand Champion winner was Jonesing for BBQ.

